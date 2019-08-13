Louisiana launches veteran first business initiative

“We know our veterans don’t stop serving when they come home. As business owners, veterans across the state continue to serve their communities with distinction and play an integral role in our economy,” Gov. Edwards said. “The Louisiana Veterans First Business Initiative provides an opportunity for us to give back to our veterans and their families by purchasing goods and services from these businesses. As a former Army Airborne Ranger, I encourage all veterans, active-duty personnel, Gold Star families and reserve-military business owners to sign up for this program today and connect with new customers and clients. And I encourage everyone to make use of the Veterans First database by patronizing these businesses, and remember to thank them for their great service to our state and nation as well.”