Livingston Parish to receive $5.3M grant to raise 88 homes damaged in 2016 flood

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish will receive a $5.3 million federal grant to fund the elevation of 88 homes that were substantially damaged during the 2016 flood, according to Congressman Garret Graves.
Graves says the money is part of the $300 million in federal hazard mitigation funds he worked to secure in the months after the flood.
"We are getting into the good part now with the progress being made – you’re seeing the clearing and snagging of our waterways, dirt turning on Comite, and now we’re going to start seeing properties being elevated – as the federal dollars we fought hard to secure for Louisiana after 2016 are being put to work to make us stronger,” said Graves.
All of the 88 properties will be elevated above the Base Flood Elevation (BFE) and in compliance with local building ordinances, according to Mark Harrell, director of the Livingston Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparation.
Livingston Parish has applied for additional awards, which will ultimately total $15 million to pay for home elevations, according to Graves.
The $300 million in hazard mitigation funding is part of the overall $3 billion in federal funding for Louisiana flood protection and drainage improvements.
Also included in this amount is the approximately $1.4 billion for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects like the Comite River Diversion Canal and West Shore Hurricane Protection Project, among others, and approximately $55 million in the clearing and snagging of 350 miles of Livingston Parish creeks, rivers, and bayous.
Also included is the highly anticipated $1.2 billion in federal flood mitigation funds secured by Graves for future flood protection.
