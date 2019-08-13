Iberville residents watching grass grow ever taller along state highways

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The residents along Highways 76, 77, and 411 in Iberville Parish have been watching the grass grow without interruption since January. It has grown so high, residents say the side of the highways look more like a jungle than a state road.
Parish Council Chairman Matt Jewell says he has made multiple attempts to get the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) to come mow the grass along the highways, but he has not heard back from them.
“I sent a request to the DOTD to have these roads cleaned up,” Jewell said. “They haven’t responded. I haven’t heard from them in writing or a phone conversation with them, anything.”
Vincent Brown lives on Highway 77. It’s one of the routes drivers use as a detour when traffic begins backing up on I-10. He says the grass is unsightly and is a hazard.
"Every time that we're driving, if you come down here on this curvy road, it's hard to see around the curves,” Brown said. “It’s an issue.”
Jewell says parish leaders have tried to take efforts into their own hands, but they can only do so much.
“We’ve sprayed all the roads that you enter on and off the state road,” Jewell said. “We try to spray them and kind of knock them back a little bit, but it’s, it was so tall when we sprayed it just laid right on over.”
According to DOTD, workers have been tied up with Hurricane Barry clean up and other projects and have not been able to begin mowing. A spokesman says the grass along the highways will be mowed by the end of the week of Aug. 19, weather permitting.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.