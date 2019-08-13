FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High heat for next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One more day of serious August heat – a HEAT ADVISORY stays in effect through 8:00 tonight, an afternoon high topping out at 96°; a “feels like” temperature between 108° and 111°.
Activity will be rather limited on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, only 30% coverage so many neighborhoods will stay dry but we’ll ALL need to be extremely careful in the heat!
Overnight, partly cloudy and steamy – a low in the upper 70°s; tomorrow, a break in the heat – because of the addition of wet weather – a 70% coverage of rain/storms, a high “only” in the lower 90°s.
