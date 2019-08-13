FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Excessive Heat Warning issued for Baton Rouge since 2015

A weak cool front is headed our way from the north, reaching the Bayou State Wednesday and then stalling across or near the WAFB area Thursday. The front will provide added instability with showers and thunderstorms likely (70% chance or better) Wednesday and scattered rains (50%) Thursday. While a severe weather outbreak and flooding rains are not anticipated, we will have to watch for the potential of one or two strong to severe storms Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon and early evening.