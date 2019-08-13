FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First Excessive Heat Warning issued for Baton Rouge since 2015

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With a Tuesday morning forecast that called for heat index values to climb well above 110° into the afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued an Excessive Heat Warning for much of the WAFB viewing area. That warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
If you think this is an uncommon event, you are correct. This is the first Excessive Heat Warning for the Baton Rouge area since August 2015.
Scattered afternoon thundershowers provided a little relief from the heat for some WAFB neighborhoods Tuesday, but most of the area remained uncomfortably hot through the afternoon and into the evening. Scattered rains will subside Tuesday evening, but temperatures will be slow to fall with most of the WAFB area still at or above 80° into the midnight hour.
The First Alert Forecast calls for a Wednesday morning start once again near 80°. That will be the eighth consecutive day with morning minimums of 78° or above, tying the consecutive day record for Baton Rouge’s Metro Airport. Those unusually warm mornings are also a reflection of the higher than average humidity that has been draped across the region for a string of days.
Fortunately, however, we say goodbye to the mid and upper 90s after Tuesday, as highs will top out in the low 90s Wednesday and the rest of the week.
A weak cool front is headed our way from the north, reaching the Bayou State Wednesday and then stalling across or near the WAFB area Thursday. The front will provide added instability with showers and thunderstorms likely (70% chance or better) Wednesday and scattered rains (50%) Thursday. While a severe weather outbreak and flooding rains are not anticipated, we will have to watch for the potential of one or two strong to severe storms Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon and early evening.
For now, Friday looks drier with rain chances set at just 30%. Those percentages rebound to around 50% Saturday and Sunday. The First Alert outlook into next week calls for rain chances running at 40% to 50% from Monday through Friday (Aug. 19 through 23) with high temperatures all five days in the low 90s.
The tropics remain quiet, with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) posting the “all clear” for the next five days or more. In fact, recent satellite imagery shows signs of yet another plume of Saharan dust heading west from the desert and over the tropical Atlantic. These plumes can steal moisture from the atmosphere, helping to inhibit tropical development even when other environmental conditions are favorable.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.