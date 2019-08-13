Excessive Heat Warning issued for Baton Rouge, areas north and east

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Weather Service upgraded the Heat Advisory to an Excessive Heat Warning for Baton Rouge and areas to the north and east of the Capital City. An Excessive Heat Warning indicates the potential for heat index (‘feels like’) values to reach 113° or higher in the warning area. South and west of Baton Rouge, a Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m., where peak heat index values are expected to top out between 106°-112°.
Excessive Heat Warnings are somewhat uncommon in south Louisiana. The last time one was issued by the National Weather Service New Orleans/Baton Rouge office was August 10, 2015. On that date, Baton Rouge recorded a record high air temperature of 103°, with a peak heat index of 113° during the afternoon hours. Today’s air temperatures won’t get anywhere close to that level, but higher dew points (humidity) could allow for heat index values to top 110° even though actual air temperatures are only expected to reach the mid 90°s.
Use common sense if you have to be outdoors for any length of time today. Take frequent breaks from the heat and drink plenty of clear fluids. If you start to feel dizzy or faint, it’s time to get inside and cool off. More serious conditions such as heat stroke can set in if you allow your body temperature to get too high. If that occurs, immediate medical attention is required.
Once we get through today, we should see some modest relief from the heat through the remainder of the week due to increased cloud cover and rain chances. Highs will still reach the low 90°s on most days, but we will likely fall shy of Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning criteria.
