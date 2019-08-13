BRQ abruptly closes Denham Springs location after less than a year

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - BRQ Seafood and Grill, which was recently awarded “Best BBQ” by 225 Magazine for the second year in a row, has closed its Denham Springs location.
According to a post by a now-former employee, the company sent out emails Monday night announcing the store would not reopen for business.
In the email, restaurant management says “while this was an incredibly difficult decision to make, there are new opportunities being presented that our restaurant group cannot pass up.”
The sudden closure and lack of notice to employees is “revolting,” according to the former employee’s post.
BRQ posted a statement to their now-deleted Denham Springs location’s Facebook page Tuesday, Aug. 13, the day after the closure. The page and the statement have since been deleted. In the statement, managers say they were able to “transition as many staff as we could to the Jefferson location and secure positions and interviews for others at various establishments.”
WAFB reached out to confirm how many employees were able to be transitioned to new positions.
A Denham Springs native, Justin Ferguson opened the company’s Denham Springs location in September of 2018, a little over a year after opening its flagship Jefferson Highway location in June of 2017.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.