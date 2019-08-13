‘The Basin Music Hall’ coming to downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new music hall will soon open up in downtown Baton Rouge, encouraging more music lovers to frequent the Capital City.
Located 336 3rd Street, The Basin Music Hall is expected to host its first show Friday, August 30 with a performance by Parish County Line. The announcement was made by the venue’s representative Matter Vonderstein during the Downtown Development District meeting on Aug. 13.
Vonderstein said he hopes The Basin will bring bigger-named acts that might not fill up the Cane’s River Center, but still have a large enough following.
The venue will be in the same building as the former Louisiana Theater, which was constructed in 1913.
Currently, the concert hall is hiring for staff.
