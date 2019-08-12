Woman’s Hospital puts year-round emphasis on breastfeeding awareness

“We explain to [dads] the process. We include them. We make them feel welcome. Even though it is mom and baby, we include the dad because they should be the number one champion to the mothers anyway, so we encourage them to do lots of skin-to-skin to help bonding. While mom is getting ready to breastfeed and getting everything set up around her, we’ll have the dad put the baby on his chest to do skin-to-skin and bond and calm the baby down. We teach them that the baby hearing that heartbeat calms the baby down. They’ve been hearing it for nine months, so that’s a way [dads] can help. We also teach them about the storage of the breast milk and how to help clean different utensils for mom, and also how to just be there rubbing her hand and rubbing the baby’s feet. We just keep them active so he can feel needed in the whole process," said Williams-Anderson.