Woman wanted for stealing $500 worth in beauty supplies in Baton Rouge, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives are looking for a woman who stole merchandise from a local beauty supply store on Aug. 1, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO).
According to reports, the woman entered the Sally’s Beauty Supply store on Siegen Lane and walked behind the counter, grabbing $500 in merchandise. EBRSO said the woman then ran out of the store.
Anyone with information about the theft or the identity of the woman is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.