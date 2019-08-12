Woman claims man shot by homeowner in Zachary during alleged home invasion has mental disability

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - More details have emerged about a man who was shot after being accused of forcing his way into a Zachary home Sunday, August 11.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says the man is currently in critical but stable condition. An investigation into the early Sunday morning incident remains ongoing.
Amanda Broussard, who says her brother used to live at a home that houses individuals who have mental disabilities with the man who was shot, says the man is mentally disabled. Broussard says both her brother and the man lived in the group home on Sutter Lane in Zachary. She says the man is non-verbal.
Investigators said Sunday morning that the homeowner told the man to stop multiple times before shooting him. However, Broussard says the man wouldn’t have understood the commands.
“Being that he’s non-verbal, if someone asked him, “what are you doing here? Why are you here?,” he’d have no way of communicating," Broussard said.
At the time of the shooting the man was nude according to the sheriff’s office. "That kind of all speaks for itself,” Broussard said.
Broussard says people in the area know that the group home is there and usually just call the sheriff’s office if they have issues.
“The neighbors definitely know about these boys living in a group home housing mentally handicapped children,” Broussard said. “I guess if [the homeowner] was new to the area, he may not have been able to tell.”
EBRSO has not confirmed whether the man who was shot is disabled or if he came from the group home. The sheriff’s office says the man has not be charged with a crime at this time. They say the case remains active as detectives work to figure out exactly what happened.
This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.
