Undocumented immigrant with history of drunk driving convictions sentenced to federal prison

The DOJ says law enforcement encountered Morales-Sanchez on Feb. 15 after he’d served a year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections for a third offense drunk driving incident. Before being released, the DOJ says an agent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed Morales-Sanchez as a citizen of Mexico with no legal status to live or work in the U.S. He had previously been removed from the country on April 12, 2011, the DOJ says. His criminal history includes convictions for vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.