Undocumented immigrant with history of drunk driving convictions sentenced to federal prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An undocumented immigrant from Mexico, with a history of drunk driving convictions, has been sentenced to time in a federal prison following his conviction for re-entering the country illegally, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Monday, Aug. 12.
Jesus Morales-Sanchez, 35, has been sentenced to just over three years in prison (37 months) after being convicted of re-entering the country illegally after previously being removed. During Morales-Sanchez’s hearing, the court cited his extensive history of alcohol abuse, including an incident in which the passenger in Morales-Sanchez’s vehicle was killed.
The DOJ says law enforcement encountered Morales-Sanchez on Feb. 15 after he’d served a year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections for a third offense drunk driving incident. Before being released, the DOJ says an agent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed Morales-Sanchez as a citizen of Mexico with no legal status to live or work in the U.S. He had previously been removed from the country on April 12, 2011, the DOJ says. His criminal history includes convictions for vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.
“This office will not tolerate those who enter our nation illegally and break laws intended to keep our communities safe. We will continue to hold accountable those illegal aliens who enter this country and disregard the rule of law. I want to thank our prosecutor, and the federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies who brought this offender to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin.
