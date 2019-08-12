SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Centreville Tigers

CENTREVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - The final full week of Sportsline Summer Camp started Monday with the purple and gold of Centreville Academy.
Tigers’ head coach Bill Hurst has been sidelined with prostate cancer, but told 9Sports he expects to be back on the sideline this week and this season, although he was sitting in his truck for Friday’s scrimmage at Parklane Academy.
Hurst watched his staff and new quarterback Jayden Marse get tested at 6A Parklane. The Tigers are not quite ready for primetime, with lots of bobbles from receivers and blown assignments from the offensive line.
In fact, interceptions and fumbles probably outnumbered positive plays and the defense wasn’t much better for the 3A MAIS state runners up from last year.
The Tigers are led by seven seniors. Mississippi’s all-time winningest coach said they’ll get things fixed, but right now, it’s a struggle with the skill positions and the guys in the trenches.
“Our pass protection was terrible in the scrimmage," said Hurst. “We didn’t give the quarterback a chance to throw the football. We ran the ball fair at times. The backs ran hard and they ran in the wrong holes several times, but we blocked and made a few holes, but the linemen moved their feet real slow and they let the heat get to them.”
“We’ve got to get quicker; we’ve got to get in better shape, because there’s a bunch of us that dragged," explained senior tight end, defensive end, and guard Logan Longmire. “We have to work harder, pretty much.”
“We’ve got a lot of kinks, but we’ve got more time to get them out," stated senior running back and defensive back Cade Hurst.
“We have four new linemen that are starting for us this year. They’re going to be good linemen, but we’re just going to have a bunch of new ones. And they’re big, but they’re young," the head coach added.
Slaughter will be the next stop on the tour and River Parish football follows through Friday.
