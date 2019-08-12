Shooting overnight injures one near I-110

(Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | August 12, 2019 at 6:27 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 6:27 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happening around 12:15 in the 600 block of S. 10th Street near I-110.

One victim, a 21-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 (STOP).

