Shooting overnight injures one near I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happening around 12:15 in the 600 block of S. 10th Street near I-110.
One victim, a 21-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 (STOP).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.