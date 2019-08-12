Man arrested, woman found safe after kidnapping reported in St. John Parish

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office said a woman is safe after they sent an alert about a possible kidnapping on Sunday.
Detectives were on the lookout for a man suspected in the possible kidnapping of a 21-year-old woman. That man, identified as Devin Bolden, 29, who was arrested and booked into the St. John Parish jail on Sunday.
On Sunday at about 3:30 a.m., the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about Bolden, 29, who allegedly kicked a door in and forced his way inside of a home in Garyville.
Witnesses told authorities that Bolden assaulted the victim, Tyjanae Joseph, 21. Soon after, he fled with Joseph.
According to jail records, Bolden is charged with attempted home invasion, simple criminal damage to property under $1,000, two counts of domestic abuse battery and simple kidnapping.
