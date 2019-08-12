Long-standing BR restaurant The Hawk’s Nest announces closure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of Baton Rouge's oldest restaurants has announced its closure.
The Hawk’s Nest, which was founded by James Ray ‘Bighead’ Smith in 1980, will serve its last crowd on Saturday, Aug. 17. The restaurant was known for its shrimp remoulade and, according to pictures on Yelp, a massive muffaletta.
Smith, who passed away in January of 2018, left the restaurant to his son, Kyle, and daughter, Jamie.
Bill Lipsey, employee of The Hawk’s Nest since 1984, said the lunch crowds have slowly dwindled from hundreds to just teens over the years, making it more difficult to operate.
The Hawk’s Nest was originally located downtown near the airport before the airport was moved to its current location. The restaurant relocated to Sherwood Forest Boulevard just off of I-12.
Lipsey said in lieu of getting any accolades from magazines or press from the media, the restaurant relied on regular, returning customers. Many of the regulars who helped keep the restaurant around all these years have passed on as well, he said.
“It was a good run,” Lipsey told WAFB.
