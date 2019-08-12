Gov. John Bel Edwards announces $450 million in Superdome renovations

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Governor John Bel Edwards payed a rare visit to Saints camp Monday.
The governor threw some passes with quarterback Drew Brees and talked about an upcoming major renovation of the Superdome.
Gov. Edwards discussed a long-term deal to keep the Saints in New Orleans as well as Superdome renovations.
The governor announced that the first piece of a renovation puzzle could be put in place this Thursday.
That is when the State Bond Commission is expected to consider a new $450 million Superdome renovation package that could keep the Saints in New Orleans for as long as 30 more years.
The Superdome Commission has announced that major renovations will begin Right after the current football season. Those renovations will involve the removal of the old concourses which will be replaced with new elevators and stairwells. That could mean the rescheduling of several events.
The new renovations will secure the Saints for 15 more years in New Orleans with another 15 year option if all goes well.
One of the goals will be to allow more natural light.
There could be artist renderings by the end of the week
