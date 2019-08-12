Former OLOL fundraiser who pleaded guilty in embezzlement scheme scheduled for sentencing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former hospital fundraiser John Paul Funes, who pleaded guilty in an embezzlement scheme in June, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 17, according to his attorney Walt Green on Monday. Funes is convicted of stealing more than $550,000 from the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation for personal use.
Funes made his first court appearance Wednesday, June 12 where he waived his right to a grand jury indictment and a preliminary hearing. He pleaded guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering on Thursday, June 20.
Prosecutors say Funes, 49, flew family and friends to LSU and New Orleans Saints football games under the guise of “outbound patient transports,” and stole gift cards intended for cancer patients.
Two former LSU football players, Vadal Alexander and Rohan Davey, have found themselves indirectly tied up in the Funes saga.
OLOL launched their internal investigation into the matter in 2018.
The foundation raises money for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and its affiliated hospitals.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.