FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Trend of Heat Advisories continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hot and humid August conditions, along with scattered afternoon showers and storms, will continue to headline our weather as we head into a new week.
A reminder – a “heat advisory” will be in effect from mid-morning until 8:00 this evening; our high temperature is expected to top out in the mid 90°s but our “feels like” temperature may soar as high as 109°.
PLEASE be careful in this heat and we’re looking at only a 30% coverage of any cooling rainfall! Overnight, partly cloudy and very steamy – a low in the upper 70°s to lower 80°; tomorrow, another “heat advisory” is likely – a 40% rain chance – a high of 95°.
