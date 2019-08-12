FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High heat for next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB area was under another Heat Advisory Monday, with the high temperature reaching 96° and a heat index of 106°, the highest temperature for our recent run of excessive heat and among the hottest days of the summer thus far.
Yet there has been another story developing with our recent run of above normal temperatures. While daytime temperatures have been oppressive, morning minimums have also been unusually warm, running at 78° or more for six consecutive days at Baton Rouge Metro Airport (BTR). The average morning low for this time of year is a muggy 74°, but recently, the lows have been running 4° to 5° above that. The latest First Alert Forecast calls for morning minimums near 80° for the next two mornings at BTR, which would tie the all-time record for consecutive mornings with low temperatures at or above 78°.
The Storm Team has temperatures climbing back into the low to mid 90s Tuesday, although they will be accompanied by scattered afternoon showers and t-storms. Those afternoon rains should offer some WAFB neighborhoods a break from the heat by the mid to late afternoon.
A weak front will be sagging southward through the U.S. Plains over the next few days and drape itself across south Louisiana later this week. After scattered rains Tuesday, the First Alert Forecast calls for rain likely Wednesday, followed by another day of scattered rains Thursday.
We’re not anticipating an outbreak of severe weather, and rain totals over that three-day spell should register about 1″ or less for most WAFB neighborhoods. However, as we’ve seen throughout the summer, isolated bullseyes of 2″ or more are certainly possible, if not probable, between now and the weekend.
That front should deliver a modest dip in temperatures, but not a dramatic change. Morning minimums later this week are expected to be in the mid 70s instead of the upper 70s the near 80°, while daytime highs will run in the low 90s instead of our recent trend of mid 90s. In effect, temperatures will still be at or above August norms, but just not quite as oppressive.
Heading into the weekend, the Storm Team is setting rain chances at 30% to 40% for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to post the “all clear” across the tropical Atlantic, with no storms expected to develop within the next five days or more.
