FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High heat for next few days

Yet there has been another story developing with our recent run of above normal temperatures. While daytime temperatures have been oppressive, morning minimums have also been unusually warm, running at 78° or more for six consecutive days at Baton Rouge Metro Airport (BTR). The average morning low for this time of year is a muggy 74°, but recently, the lows have been running 4° to 5° above that. The latest First Alert Forecast calls for morning minimums near 80° for the next two mornings at BTR, which would tie the all-time record for consecutive mornings with low temperatures at or above 78°.