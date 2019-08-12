EBRSO deputy returns to duty after April shooting investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has returned to full duty after being involved in a shooting on Jones Creek Road in April.
Sources told WAFB that a man was shot in the jaw by an EBRSO deputy at a dentist’s office on Monday, April 15 while responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.
Sources said the shooting happened after the suspect’s vehicle was reportedly used to try to ram into the deputy’s unit. A witness heard the deputy say to the man “stop reaching” multiple times before the shooting happened, sources told WAFB.
The man was shot in the jaw and taken to a local hospital, emergency officials said.
An EBRSO spokeswoman said the deputy was placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting. Investigators with Louisiana State Police took over the investigation, and have since submitted findings to the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office.
A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office declined to release information about how long the deputy has been involved with EBRSO and how long the deputy has been a member of law enforcement in total.
She also said the sheriff’s office was unable to release the names of either the deputy or suspect since the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office has not released findings.
A spokesman for Louisiana State Police also could not comment about if the suspect has since been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
District Attorney Hillar Moore said Thursday, August 8 that his office has received LSP’s findings. He expects it will take months to review the findings before a decision can be made about anything.
