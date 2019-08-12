BRPD investigating alleged vandalism at African American museum founded by Sadie Roberts-Joseph

By Nick Gremillion | August 12, 2019 at 4:44 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 5:22 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police confirm to WAFB that officers are investigating reports of vandalism at the Odell S. Williams Now And Then African American Museum.

The museum was founded by local community activist, Sadie Roberts-Joseph, in 2001.

Roberts-Joseph was found dead in the trunk of a car on July 12. The museum has been closed since her death.

Police spokesperson, Don Coppola, declined to comment on the extend of damage to the museum, but said he was working to get more information.

