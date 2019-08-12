Birthday girl given crown by EBRSO sergeant

Sergeant Jonathan Malveaux helped make a little girl's birthday extra special after he surprised her with a "Birthday Girl" crown. (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Danae Leake | August 12, 2019 at 3:51 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 3:55 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A little girl had a sweet birthday surprise from a sergeant with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The kids at the girl's birthday party took a picture with Sergeant Malveaux.
The 3-year-old’s mother, Jaclyn Stine Capdevielle, published the story in a Facebook post. During her daughter’s birthday party at a local Chick-fil-A, the girl and her friends were “starstruck” by a couple of deputies having dinner at the restaurant, according to the mother.

EBRSO Sergeant Jonathan Malveaux visited the kids in the play area, giving them high-fives and hugs. The kids also took a picture with the sergeant.

Her mother told the sergeant that it was her daughter’s birthday. He replied by saying the girl deserved to have a “birthday pin.” The mother jokingly said her daughter needed a crown.

After the sergeant left, the party started packing up to leave. While the mother and her daughter were out in the parking lot, Malveaux returned with a special gift: a birthday crown with a matching sash. He made sure to say, “Happy Birthday” over his speaker.

The mother posted photos of the 3-year-old girl wearing her new crown and sash that were fit for a princess.

"With all the sadness going on around the world today, it makes me realize how many more generous, kind-hearted people there really are in the world than we realize, " Capdevielle wrote in the Facebook post.

A small act of kindness helped make a child’s birthday one she will never forget.

❤️❤️❤️ Happy Birthday ❤️❤️❤️

Posted by East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

