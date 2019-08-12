Birthday girl given crown by EBRSO sergeant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A little girl had a sweet birthday surprise from a sergeant with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The 3-year-old’s mother, Jaclyn Stine Capdevielle, published the story in a Facebook post. During her daughter’s birthday party at a local Chick-fil-A, the girl and her friends were “starstruck” by a couple of deputies having dinner at the restaurant, according to the mother.
EBRSO Sergeant Jonathan Malveaux visited the kids in the play area, giving them high-fives and hugs. The kids also took a picture with the sergeant.
Her mother told the sergeant that it was her daughter’s birthday. He replied by saying the girl deserved to have a “birthday pin.” The mother jokingly said her daughter needed a crown.
After the sergeant left, the party started packing up to leave. While the mother and her daughter were out in the parking lot, Malveaux returned with a special gift: a birthday crown with a matching sash. He made sure to say, “Happy Birthday” over his speaker.
The mother posted photos of the 3-year-old girl wearing her new crown and sash that were fit for a princess.
"With all the sadness going on around the world today, it makes me realize how many more generous, kind-hearted people there really are in the world than we realize, " Capdevielle wrote in the Facebook post.
A small act of kindness helped make a child’s birthday one she will never forget.
