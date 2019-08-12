Attorney in ‘No-Call’ lawsuit standing ground as Saints urge fans to move on

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The attorney who filed a lawsuit against the NFL regarding the now-infamous “NOLA No-Call" is defending his efforts to push the suit through the court. Surrounded by super-fans Sunday (Aug. 11), attorney Tony LeMon aimed to set the record straight about their mission.
Many Saints fans believe the lack of a pass interference call in the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams cost the team their spot in the Super Bowl.
“I’m still crying,” Dorothy Berkely, a Saints fan, said.
Morgan Wiggins, a fellow fan, agreed.
“I’ll never move on so, it’s hard to say we’ve moved on because it’s always in the back of your mind like, what should have happened,” Wiggins said.
Meanwhile, the team is hoping for a fresh start for the upcoming season and has sided with the NFL in their request to have the case dismissed. Still, LeMon said his lawsuit is not frivolous and he doesn’t plan on letting it go.
“This is not some situation where, ‘Oh, we’re crying over spilled milk, over some play last year.' This has to do with enjoyment of the game," LeMon said. “All we’re trying to do is get to the truth.”
And, LeMon and other super-fans aren’t letting the NFL off the hook.
“The NFL is the guardian of the game. Their job is to guard the integrity of the game,” he said.
Lemon said he and his clients don’t believe the league has done that, or admitted wrongdoing.
“If Roger Goodell and come up and apologize, that’s what I’m waiting for,” one fan said.
The lawsuit alleges the official who witnessed this Rams’ violation committed fraud by making a conscious decision not to throw a flag. While the controversy prompted talk of a rule change, Lemon said that isn’t enough. In addition, LeMon said he wants disciplinary action for the official involvement and what he calls, “true corrective action.”
“Without that, how can we truly move forward? How can we truly know this is not going to happen again and again and again if there’s no accountability by the NFL,” LeMon said.
Despite the Saints public opposition to the suit, Lemon insists he means the team no harm.
“We don’t want to do anything to distract the team from their purpose. We love the Saints and we want to continue loving them, but we also want to live the game. We want to insist the game be run in a proper way,” LeMon said.
As for these super-fans who came out to support LeMon Sunday, expect to see them in the stands.
“We are going to continue to support our team and our city. We’re going to be there in that dome,” one fan said.
