Amber Alert issued for newborn taken from Austin hospital

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an child who was taken from a hospital in Austin.
According to Austin police, authorities are searching for 3-week old Elijah Phillips. After checking into a local hospital under a false name, police said Brittany Sadi Smith gave birth to Elijah on Friday, July 19. They said Brittany gave permission for the baby to leave the hospital on Monday, July 22, with a family member, believed to be the cousin, Brandy Yovonne Galbert. Elijah has not been seen since.
On Wednesday, July 24, Child Protective Investigations (CPI) received a court order for Elijah to be removed from the mother’s custody and placed into theirs. The father, Carl Dennis Hayden Jr. is also a suspect in the child’s disappearance.
The suspects have not been located and are possibly either in the Austin or Killeen area, police said.
According to a tweet from Texas Alerts, the suspects may be driving a gold 2007 Pontiac Torrent with TX plate KNN7632.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police.
