2 wanted in attempted carjacking that caused crash on Innovation Park Drive

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking for two males involved in a late Saturday carjacking, which caused a car crash, that happened on Innovation Park Drive, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO).
Just before midnight on Saturday, deputies were called to investigate an attempted carjacking on Innovation Park Drive near Gardere Lane. The victim told authorities he was driving on Innovation Park Drive when he noticed a male standing in the roadway. He said the male appeared to be distressed, so the victim stopped his vehicle to check on him.
However, the male produced a handgun, pointing it at the victim. While this happened, a second male approached the victim’s vehicle and started banging a handgun on the passenger side window. The second male got into the vehicle, pointed the handgun at the victim and demanded the victim’s vehicle, according to a release from EBRSO.
The victim told investigators he and one of the males got into a struggle, and that he accelerated the vehicle, which caused it to run off of the road and flip over.
The second male and victim were able to get out of the vehicle. The victim said he ran, but could hear the unidentified males shooting at him. Deputies learned the gunfire didn’t hit the victim, but he had minor injuries from the accident.
The victim said he saw the males fleeing the area in a white Ford Mustang.
Detectives are investigating the case.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the males is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest in the case. Call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.
