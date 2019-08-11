St. John Parish man wanted for possible kidnapping, authorities report

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are on the lookout for a man suspected in a possible kidnapping of a 21-year-old woman.
On Sunday at about 3:30 a.m., the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about to a man, later identified as Devin Bolden, 29, who kicked a door in and forced his way inside of a home in Garyville.
Witnesses told authorities that Bolden assaulted the victim, Tyjanae Joseph, 21. Soon after, he fled with Joseph.
Detectives believe Bolden fled with Joseph against her will. Joseph was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a green T-shirt. Bolden was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.
Right now, investigators do now know what type of vehicle Bolden may have fled in. They say he has active warrants with the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office.
If anyone sees or makes contact with either subject, they are asked to call Detective Sgt. Carolina Pineda at (504) 494-3840.
