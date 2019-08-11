SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Silliman Wildcats

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - There are only nine segments of Sportsline Summer Camp left after Sunday, as some teams, including the Silliman Wildcats, will already have jamborees this week.
Wildcats head coach TJ Davis is entering his 10th season at the helm and put his team through a scrimmage with Copiah Academy on Thursday.
Running back Darius Colenberg showed the quickness that makes him a threat on the edge, but running between the tackles was another story and revealed the offensive line needs to improve.
The Wildcats have three senior starters on offense out right now with injuries, but linebacker Holt McNabb, who picked up that sack, said the defense will just have to carry more of the load.
From what the crew saw of the defensive line and junior linebacker Lawson Cook, Silliman should be solid with that game plan after the jamboree, when starting quarterback Brock Berthelot and starting running back Jack Jackson are expected to return.
