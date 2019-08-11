Man whose dog died in hot car after being stolen honors pooch’s memory with fundraiser at Spanky’s

Roleaux loved walks, and chasing birds, squirrels, and lizards. He was an avid television watcher and would try to jump into the television when animals appeared on the screen. His favorite channels were the Animal Planet and National Geographic and his favorite commercials were any that included dogs or other animals, especially the ASPCA commercial. Key words that got him excited were “walk”, “outside”, “swimming”, “truck” and his most favorite word “lizard”. He loved the word “front” because that meant one or both of his furry friends (Huey Guzzardo and Zoe Salim) from the neighborhood were at the front of his house ready to play with him. He was an excellent swimmer and would spend all day in the water when he had the opportunity. His favorite swimming holes were in his furry friend’s family pools (Jude Cherco in Baton Rouge and Roleaux’s girlfriend, Nola Pipes, in Mandeville). And he loved playing, wrestling, napping and anything he did with his daddy, especially hide and seek. When his mom would bring him home from Camp Bow Wow, Azalea Lakes Veterinary Clinic, or Kitty’s Canine Club his dad would hide before Roleaux came through the door, then Roleaux would begin the search. Roleaux would whimper if seeking his dad got to be too difficult but he refused to give up playing the game until he found him!