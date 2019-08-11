FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Trend of Heat Advisories continues Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first part of the work and school week will be all about the heat. The trend of Heat Advisories continues Monday and more than likely through Tuesday as well.
Highs Monday and Tuesday will top out in the mid-90s with feels like temperatures ranging from 106 degrees through 110 degrees during the heat of the day.
Only a few showers will occur each day to cool off the lucky few that see a passing shower. Rain returns in earnest Wednesday as a weak frontal boundary pushes into and possibly through the local area. Rain will be off and on through the day Wednesday with a few pockets of heavy rain. As the boundary drifts south late Wednesday into early Thursday rain activity will start to lessen.
A small drop-off in temperature is forecast to close out the week thanks to the additional clouds and showers this boundary will provide. High pressure pushes back into the area by the weekend, bringing back hot, muggy, and mainly dry conditions.
A few passing disturbances on the edge of the high could enhance rain chances during the first half of the following work and school week.
