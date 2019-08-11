FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory continues Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) early this morning issued at Heat Advisory for this afternoon. NWS officials said it would be borderline and so out of caution one was issued.
Right now, it looks like feels like temperatures will max between 104 to 108 degrees across the local area. Afternoon highs might be a degree or two cooler today thanks to increased cloud cover and a slightly better chance for rain. Most will stay dry today and for the start of the work/school week as high pressure remains locked in control.
The high will start to lose its grip by midweek as a trough and frontal boundary approach the area. It remains to be seen whether the front will actually make it into and through the area, so don’t count on major changes. But, the front will trigger better rain chances, especially Wednesday and scattered thundershowers to end the week, which should help keep the heat from being too extreme.
Over the weekend it’s a fairly typical mid-August weather pattern with hot and muggy conditions and a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. This trend looks to continue into the start of the following work/school week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.