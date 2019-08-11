Deputies investigating home invasion, shooting at Zachary home

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A man is in life-threatening condition as deputies investigate an early Sunday home invasion and connected shooting in a residential area of Zachary, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO).
On Sunday shortly before 1 a.m., deputies with EBRSO were dispatched to the 22200 block of Sutter Lane near Plains-Port Hudson Road about a possible home invasion and shooting investigation.
Once they arrived to the scene, deputies found a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Deputies interviewed the home owner, who said he was in his home when his dog began barking on his back patio. The homeowner said he opened the door to his patio to check out the situation and was confronted by an unknown, nude male standing at his back door.
The homeowner armed himself, and gave the male several commands to back up. After the male forced his way into the residence, the homeowner shot him.
The Sheriff’s Office said the incident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.