Cyril Grayson, Jr. making the best of his opportunities with the Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Cyril Grayson, Jr.'s big catch no doubt got the Who-Dats up out of their seats. But, with only three preseason games left, Grayson knows these big plays need to start multiplying.
“Just trying to make best out of the opportunities when I am in, and make plays whenever they target me. Because reps are very few. Every time you get a ball you got to make something happen. Especially when you’re behind the 8-ball, and down maybe on the depth chart, you got to show yourself every opportunity that you get,” Cyril Grayson, Jr.
Grayson’s biggest grab of the night was right by Coach Payton. Only problem was, the Rummel alum only caught one other pass.
“He’s doing some good things. There’s some other things he’s got to really work on,” said Sean Payton.
“Just kind of do what I do, and catching the ball. Run fast, take the top off, and show that I can catch the ball, and make plays on special team as well,” said Grayson.
If Grayson wants to make the Saints 53-man roster, he’s got to find a niche on special teams, either at returner, or gunner.
