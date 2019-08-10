SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Jewel Sumner Cowboys

KENTWOOD, La. (WAFB) - Saturday’s Sportsline Summer Camp tour visited with the Jewel Sumner Cowboys and fifth year head coach Ross Currier.
The Cowboys finished with a strong 7-3 regular season, before losing a tough first round playoff game to Madison Prep.
Currier is excited about his offense, with eight starters returning, including all three running backs and junior quarterback LaQuantion Bickham.
Jewel Sumner would like to win a district title, which is something it hasn’t done in 15 years.
“I think our ceiling is as high as it wants to be,” said Currier. “Of course, you’ve got to stay healthy, but if we stay healthy, I think we can compete with ... beat anybody, especially in [Class] 3A. We’re looking to exceed what we did last year. Last year, we kind of laid the foundation, so we’re looking to build upon that foundation for this year.”
“We can be very successful during the season,” added senior running back and linebacker Davonte Moore. “We’ve got a good group of guys that want to play and we’re all hungry. Very excited. I’m ready to play, ready to get out there and compete.”
