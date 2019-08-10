Southern continues to focus on discipline after first scrimmage of fall camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars held their first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, but it was closed to the public and media.
However, a few of the guys took time to sit down for some exclusive interviews.
“We feel like discipline is something we’re harping on this year and we feel like that’s going to help us get to where we want to go and complete the ultimate goal this year," said senior center Jaylon Brinson.
No. 58 sat down for an interview ahead of next week’s annual preseason special on the Jags. This year, the show is titled “Unfinished Business."
It will be complete with everything you need to know about the Jags heading into the 2019 season.
You can watch it on WAFB at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 17.
