REPORT: Saints cut WR Rishard Matthews

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have parted ways with wide receiver Rishard Matthews, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
Matthews was signed in June at the end of minicamp. The Black and Gold waived former LSU wide receiver Travin Dural to make roster room for Matthews. Dural was re-signed about a month later.
Matthews has played in the league for seven years, amassing 230 catches for over 3,000 yards and 21 touchdowns.
In the Saints’ preseason loss to the Vikings, Matthews caught one pass for seven yards.
