LSU football holds first scrimmage of fall camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The day after the New Orleans Saints took the field in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for their first preseason game, LSU was in Tiger Stadium for “Preseason Game 1.”
The Tigers held their first scrimmage of fall camp around 11 a.m. Saturday.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with the media around 1:45 p.m. to give an evaluation of the game.
WAFB will stream the coach’s comments live on the 9Sports app.
The No. 6 Tigers will open their season in Tiger Stadium against Georgia Southern on August 31.
