At least one person injured in St. Helena Parish shooting; suspect in custody

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A shooting investigation is underway on New Hope Road near Highway 449 in St. Helena Parish Friday night.
A representative from the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least one person was airlifted to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the shooting. Details about the injured person’s condition were not immediately available.
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said late Friday in a Facebook post that the suspect was in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
