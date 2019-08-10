At least one person injured in St. Helena Parish shooting; shooter at large

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A shooting investigation is underway on New Hope Road near Highway 449 in St. Helena Parish Friday night.
A representative from the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least one person was airlifted to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the shooting. Details about the injured person’s condition were not immediately available.
The representative said the shooter is not in custody at this time. Information about the shooter was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
