Impaired driver arrested in fatal head-on Iberville Parish crash

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A Plaquemine man was arrested late Friday in connection with a deadly crash that killed a woman, according to Louisiana State Police.
Shortly before 10 p.m. on Aug. 9, troopers began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Bayou Jacob Road west of LA Hwy 1 in Iberville Parish. Julia Patterson, 39, of Plaquemine died in the crash.
Troopers believe the crash happened as Roger Brigalia, 41, of Plaquemine, and his passenger were traveling eastbound on Bayou Jacob Road in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado. At the same time, Patterson was driving westbound on Bayou Jacob Road in a 2016 Nissan Altima. Brigalia crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Chevrolet striking the Nissan head-on.
Patterson was unrestrained at the time of the crash, and died at the scene.
Troopers do not believe Patterson was impairment during the crash, but a routine toxicology sample was obtained from her and will be submitted for analysis. Brigalia and his passenger were also unrestrained at the time of the crash. They sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Troopers suspect that Brigalia was impaired during the crash. A toxicology sample was taken from him to be submitted for analysis. After being medically cleared from the hospital, troopers arrested Brigalia. He was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail and charged with Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Negligent Injuring, DWI (1st Offense), Possession of Schedule I Drugs, Possession of Schedule II Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Left of Center, and Driving Under Suspension.
The crash is still under investigation and LSP did not provide any other information.
