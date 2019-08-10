FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not as hot on Sunday, but still hot for August

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It won’t be as hot Sunday, but it will still be plenty hot for early August.
The National Weather Service has indicated they do not plan on issuing another Heat Advisory for Sunday, but still take precautions against the heat. A weak disturbance is forecast to move around the edge of a high pressure ridge tomorrow possibly developing a few showers during the morning into the early afternoon.
Right now we have rain coverage at 30% of our viewing area receiving measurable rainfall. The increased clouds and those few passing showers should help bring daytime highs down a couple of degrees.
Feels like temperatures will still be in the triple digits for several hours during the day Sunday. Scattered t-showers will be confined to the afternoon Monday and Tuesday as we head back to work and school. Grab the umbrella just to be safe. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 90s both days with feels like temperatures very close to Heat Advisory criteria.
Some slight relief from the heat is forecast to arrive by mid-week. A weak frontal boundary will stall either across the local area or just to our north. This boundary will help trigger widespread showers and t-storms bringing clouds and passing showers to help cool things down a few degrees each day into next weekend.
