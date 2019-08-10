FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory in effect this Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is in effect today as afternoon highs are expected to climb into the mid 90s with feels like temperatures maxing out at 108 degrees.
Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits for several hours today. Take the heat seriously by taking frequent breaks inside if possible, checking on kids and the elderly, staying hydrated, and checking the back seat before you lock. The Heat Advisory is set to expire at 7 p.m. this evening.
Currently, the local area is not under a Heat Advisory Sunday, but the First Alert Storm Team will not be surprised if one gets issued as the forecast doesn’t change much for Sunday. A dome of high pressure is sitting over top of the local area keeping hot and muggy air in place with little to no rain in the forecast.
This scenario doesn’t really change until Wednesday when the high gets pushed to the west by a frontal boundary. At this time the front is not expected to make it through the area, but the front will enhance rain chances to 50 to 60% to close out next week resulting in a bit of a cool down.
