Candidate for Ascension Parish President responds to remarks made by brother seeking votes in sheriff’s race

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Candidate Rick Webre issued a statement Saturday, August 10 about his decision to run for Ascension Parish President.
His brother, who is running for sheriff, issued a statement just days earlier saying he does not support the decision to run.
“I learned for the first time this morning after he qualified that my brother Rick Webre is running for parish president,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, who is seeking to be sheriff. “I immediately met with him and let him know that I do not support his decision to run.”
“I am running in my own race on my own merits,” Sheriff Webre continued. “I will not support or endorse any other candidate in any other race, including my brother.”
Rick Webre’s statement mostly details his concerns with actions taken by the current parish government. However, he did take a moment to directly address the statement issued by his brother, saying in part “I love my brother, and that will never change, regardless of an election. Right now, we are positioned on two ends of a political spectrum."
Webre continued by saying "Asking my brother to endorse me never crossed my mind. I fully expected him to remain neutral just as I will... I bear no ill will towards my brother and I will do my best to mitigate any negative circumstances that he may experience as a result of my campaign.”
Read Rick Webre’s full statement below.
"Seeking a political office was never one of my professional goals. However, due to the current political environment within the parish president’s office I was recently compelled to resign my position as Director of the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security. I can no longer support the current parish president, nor can I support any candidate that he endorses or supports for that office. In my nearly thirteen years working for Parish Government, I found that the only successful way in which to incorporate positive, ethical and needed changes were to take the initiative myself. Working with the employees of Ascension Parish Government was a privilege, and serving each of you was an honor. I want to continue this service; therefore, I made the decision with the support of my wife and children to run for the office. I am confident that my demonstrated abilities not only as Director of the Office of Homeland Security but in my military experience with results driven planning efforts will allow me to serve the citizens of Ascension Parish well and make the needed changes to see continued and streamlined growth in our Parish.
Furthermore, I would like to address the current situation many of you have raised concerns regarding the campaign of my brother, Sheriff Bobby Webre. I love my brother, and that will never change, regardless of an election. Right now, we are positioned on two ends of a political spectrum. My brother has the luxury to be conservative. His strategy is to improve an already high performing organization, in which he was a key player in developing over the past thirty plus years. He is a very well trained and experienced law enforcement professional in charge of some of the most innovative and forward thinking deputies that I have ever seen. However, he’s not in charge of Ascension Parish Government. He is not responsible for leading its personnel or decision making, and he does not control its revenue or resources.
As with the public, I feel that my brother sees only a glazed over version of how poorly parish government is lead, managed, and resourced. I know what parish government looks like behind the curtains. I have lived it for nearly thirteen years and I know that I can provide it with the competent and professional leadership that it deserves. Asking my brother to endorse me never crossed my mind. I fully expected him to remain neutral just as I will. However, from a brother’s perspective, it is no secret that I have always supported and encouraged Bobby personally and, as a resident of Ascension Parish, I have full confidence in his ability as Sheriff. I bear no ill will towards my brother and I will do my best to mitigate any negative circumstances that he may experience as a result of my campaign. Lastly, as with any other citizen of this country, I do not need permission to participate in my government and will not apologize for doing so.
Thank you to the wonderful people of this Parish for the outpouring of support we have received in the last few days. I look forward to the coming months and speaking to each of you not only to share my plans but to hear the concerns each of you have about this great Parish we all call home."
