Candidate for Ascension Parish President responds to remarks made by brother seeking votes in sheriff’s race

"Seeking a political office was never one of my professional goals. However, due to the current political environment within the parish president’s office I was recently compelled to resign my position as Director of the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security. I can no longer support the current parish president, nor can I support any candidate that he endorses or supports for that office. In my nearly thirteen years working for Parish Government, I found that the only successful way in which to incorporate positive, ethical and needed changes were to take the initiative myself. Working with the employees of Ascension Parish Government was a privilege, and serving each of you was an honor. I want to continue this service; therefore, I made the decision with the support of my wife and children to run for the office. I am confident that my demonstrated abilities not only as Director of the Office of Homeland Security but in my military experience with results driven planning efforts will allow me to serve the citizens of Ascension Parish well and make the needed changes to see continued and streamlined growth in our Parish.