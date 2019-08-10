Baton Rouge area organizations helping veteran to get a job, car

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sean Dempsey served three years of military duty overseas. He says returning to a normal life has not been easy.
“Getting acclimated to civilian life has been tough for me. I had really nowhere to go, and no one to turn to. I was just on my own,” said Dempsey.
He says he tried working a few jobs in the service industry, but he never kept them for long. He found support through Quad Vets, an organization that seeks to help veterans who struggle returning to civilian life.
“Most civilians like myself can’t wrap our heads around shooting people or getting shot at on a daily basis or any other trauma of seeing your friends killed right in front of you,” said Wallace Sibley with Quad Vets based out of Hammond.
The program helps veterans prepare to return to the workforce, however, Dempsey says finding work isn’t the hardest part.
“The work is out there, but getting to it is a problem. You can’t get a car without the money and you can’t get the money without a car,” said Dempsey.
Sgt. Sheldon James with Racin’ 4 Vets helps veterans find jobs. He served eight years in Iraq and says he knows how difficult returning home can be. He’s hopeful to help Dempsey find a car.
“It’s heart wrenching to think that a veteran can serve their country, come back, and be homeless. There are people that deserve this chance, a second chance, a third chance in life to make something of their selves,” said James.
Dempsey says he plans to take full advantage of any opportunities that come his way.
“I’ll probably start school in six months. It’s an associate’s degree, so in two and a half years, I should be on the road to something good,” said Dempsey.
For more information about the program, visit Racin4vets.org.
