Amber Alert canceled for young IN boy, girl

Amber Alert canceled for young IN boy, girl
The news release from Indiana State Police says, Ayden Mendez, 7-years-old, and Yulianna Mendez, 3-years-old, were last seen around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Hamlet. (Source: Indiana State Police)
By Jared Goffinet | August 10, 2019 at 7:38 AM CDT - Updated August 10 at 11:46 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Amber Alert has been canceled for two young kids who were believed to be in extreme danger.

The news release from Indiana State Police says the Amber Alert for Ayden Mendez, 7-years-old, and Yulianna Mendez, 3-years-old, was canceled by the investigating agency around 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

Ayden is 7-years-old, Hispanic male, brown hair and brown eyes.
Ayden is 7-years-old, Hispanic male, brown hair and brown eyes. (Source: Indiana State Police)
Yulianna is 3-years-old, Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.
Yulianna is 3-years-old, Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. (Source: Indiana State Police)

The suspect, Francisco Mendez, 28-years-old, is a 5′6″ Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen, Francisco was driving a black 2013 Audi A4 with Indiana license plate LE5262.

Francisco was last seen driving a black 2013 Audi A4.
Francisco was last seen driving a black 2013 Audi A4. (Source: Indiana State Police)

Hamlet, Indiana is a little less than 145 miles north of Indianapolis.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.