After Further Review: Five takes from Saints vs Vikings

Much like Bridgewater above, the best thing Taysom Hill did was give a glimpse of what the Saints offense would look like with him at the helm. His athleticism and ability to make a play when everything breaks down is special. He did it a few times in the game tonight. The best thing about his running Friday was most of it was done after he had gotten through his reads downfield. His also made some nice downfield throws to Travin Dural, which should have been caught, and Lil’ Jordan Humphrey on the touchdown pass.