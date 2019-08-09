Why draining water out of neighborhoods isn’t a quick fix

Evans’ home came close to flooding in 2016. He says now, every time it rains, the creek backs up into the neighborhood. In a nutshell, that’s the interconnected headache that’s the drainage problem just about everywhere. Many neighborhoods are connected by what’s called a watershed. Think of it as a tributary system on the Mississippi River in which one river drains into another, into another, and eventually two thirds of the nation’s water is draining through Louisiana.