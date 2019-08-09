Undocumented immigrant arrested in EBR Parish on rape, carnal knowledge charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - United States Border Patrol (USBP) says an undocumented immigrant was arrested in Baton Rouge Wednesday, Aug. 7 on charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and forcible rape.
Agents responded to a call for assistance from the Walker Police Department Wednesday on I-12 regarding three people. Once agents arrived on scene, they found a vehicle with two people in it, who reportedly admitted to being in the country illegally. The two people, both Guatemalan citizens, were taken into custody and taken to USBP’s Baton Rouge Station for processing. The third person presented a valid permanent resident card and was released, officials say.
During processing, it was discovered the driver, identified as Pascual Mas-Xocholij, 40, had given a fraudulent name. Mas-Xocholij was wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and forcible rape, officials say. The other person was processed for being in the country illegally and was turned over to ICE/ERO.
“For the third time in the past few months, New Orleans Border Patrol worked closely with a local department, this time the excellent Walker PD, to arrest an illegal alien accused of bringing harm to our most precious resource - our children. I also find it remarkable that a large percentage of the New Orleans Border Patrol are deployed to south Texas to assist in the humanitarian mission, including caring for children, while our staff here in Louisiana does the same in a different way - by going after illegal alien child predators," said New Orleans Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino.
Officials say Mas-Xocholij will face deportation from the country after his release from jail.
