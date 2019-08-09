SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: East Feliciana Tigers

JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - Friday night’s Sportsline Summer Camp took the crew to East Feliciana to visit with the Tigers.
After coaching his oldest son, Cedric, who is now a defensive back at Northwestern State, veteran head coach Cedric Anderson is now looking over his second and youngest son, Caleb, who will play quarterback and other positions for the Tigers.
Caleb Anderson has 17 or so college offers so far, including Tulane, UL-Lafayette, Virginia, Army, Navy, and Air Force.
East Feliciana finished 6-6 last season and reached the second round of the playoffs.
“Each year is a little bit different, but a lot of times when you have kids returning, they have that bitter taste in their mouths from the previous season,” said Cedric Anderson. “So hopefully, that will push them to work that much harder.”
“It’s been great; we’re a lot farther than last year,” added Caleb Anderson. “Better participation during the summer and we’re closer. We hang out an hour after practice just joking and talking.”
What are you expecting from the O-line, D-line? How are y’all working?
“We’re working good, getting the footwork down,” said senior offensive guard Cordarius Wright. “We’re ready.”
Sportsline Summer Camp will feature Amite on Saturday.
