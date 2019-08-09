Saints look to impress in first preseason game against Vikings

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - More than a dozen NFL teams make their preseason debut Thursday night, but the Saints will join them Friday night when they host the Vikings.
For head coach Sean Payton, it will be an opportunity to evaluate former Vikings standouts Latavious Murray at running back and former first round pick Teddy Bridgewater under center. Both are looking to impress against their former team.
Of course, they’re not the only ones in black and gold with something to prove. Erik McCoy, this year’s second round pick and projected starter at center and undrafted free agent rookie Emmanuel Butler at wide receiver are others.
Both have been impressive in practice and hoping to bring that to the field in front of fans, who are just as excited that Saints football is back.
